Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $101.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.13.

SIMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIMO stock traded down $7.32 on Friday, hitting $75.93. 2,029,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,540. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $96.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

