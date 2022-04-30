Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.91.
Shares of SLAB stock opened at $134.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.01.
In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,459 shares of company stock worth $372,379 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 142.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Laboratories (Get Rating)
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.