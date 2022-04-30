Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.91.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $134.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.01.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,459 shares of company stock worth $372,379 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 142.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.