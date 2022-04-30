Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Declines By 52.8%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the March 31st total of 376,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Uni-President China stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Uni-President China has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.
Uni-President China Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uni-President China (UNPSF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.