Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Declines By 52.8%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the March 31st total of 376,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Uni-President China stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Uni-President China has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

Get Uni-President China alerts:

Uni-President China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.