Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Declines By 66.7%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Tokuyama stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520. The company has a market capitalization of $978.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.58. Tokuyama has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99.
Tokuyama Company Profile (Get Rating)
