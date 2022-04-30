Short Interest in Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Drops By 52.7%

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,705,100 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the March 31st total of 3,603,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of TCCHF remained flat at $$7.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42. Technogym has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $8.11.

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, set loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

