Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Increases By 187.5%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
SSDOY stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.05. 41,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. Shiseido has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $76.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00.
Shiseido Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.
