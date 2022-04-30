Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Increases By 187.5%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

SSDOY stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.05. 41,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. Shiseido has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $76.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00.

Shiseido ( OTCMKTS:SSDOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Shiseido had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Shiseido will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

