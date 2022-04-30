Short Interest in PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Increases By 111.2%

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 111.2% from the March 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on PowerBand Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock.

PowerBand Solutions stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 543,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,740. PowerBand Solutions has a 52-week low of 0.33 and a 52-week high of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.48.

PowerBand Solutions Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells online auction software and financing solutions for the automotive and other industries in Canada. The company also provides a suite of cloud-based auction and finance portal software tools, including LiveNet Auction, a portal that allows dealers to create an instant, online auction that launches a used vehicle to a network of used vehicle buyers; and Marketplace Auction, which allows dealers, dealer groups, rental, and leasing companies to load a used vehicle onto the site with a description of the vehicle, photos, condition reports, and a pre-set reserve bid.

