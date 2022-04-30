Short Interest in Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Rises By 100.7%

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 100.7% from the March 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Kesselrun Resources stock remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kesselrun Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

Kesselrun Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

