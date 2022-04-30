Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Increases By 120.6%

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, an increase of 120.6% from the March 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 960,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 50,806 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 931,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,082,000 after purchasing an additional 88,139 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 507,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 51,571 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CHI opened at $12.56 on Friday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

