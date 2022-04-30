ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Isaac Zacharias Sells 619 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total value of $99,262.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,458,839.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 3,370 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.76, for a total value of $619,271.20.

On Monday, March 28th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total value of $755,320.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $599,840.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Isaac Zacharias sold 1,617 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $248,419.71.

NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $9.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.13. 571,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,758. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.28.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $3,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

