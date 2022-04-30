Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Issues Earnings Results

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

SHEN stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. 374,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,976. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.