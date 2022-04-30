Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Issues Earnings Results

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.
SHEN stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. 374,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,976. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.
