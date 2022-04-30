SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.72. 1,005,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,831. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

