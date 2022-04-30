Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Announces Earnings Results

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

Shares of Seagen stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.01. 1,553,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.42. Seagen has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $192.79.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.62.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $46,038.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,445.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $2,385,508.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,540 shares of company stock worth $10,588,052 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Seagen by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

