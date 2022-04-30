Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Takes Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Mosaic by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Mosaic news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.61.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $62.42. 6,945,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,707,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.19.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

