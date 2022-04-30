Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.5% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.07. 28,343,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,620,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $277.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

