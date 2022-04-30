Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 37,051 Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:VOD traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,367,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,091. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Vodafone Group Public Profile (Get Rating)
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
