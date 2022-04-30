Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 37,051 Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,367,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,091. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($2.00) to GBX 147 ($1.87) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

