Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1509 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

SBSNY stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $53.95.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

