SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $393.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $384.00 to $393.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $392.67.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $347.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 162.96 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.54 and its 200 day moving average is $341.31. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $281.45 and a 12 month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in SBA Communications by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 30.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in SBA Communications by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.