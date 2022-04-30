SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $137.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.11.

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 10.78%. On average, analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

