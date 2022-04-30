Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Short Interest Up 108.9% in April

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, a growth of 108.9% from the March 31st total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 259.0 days.

Shares of SFRRF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.18. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. Sandfire Resources has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Get Sandfire Resources alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sandfire Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as sulphide deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project situated in central Montana, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.