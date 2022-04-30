SAFE DEAL (SFD) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.28 Million

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00004059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.28 million and $85,072.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00040809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.20 or 0.07248977 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00056462 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,980,563 coins and its circulating supply is 1,463,139 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

