Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,000 shares, an increase of 136.5% from the March 31st total of 268,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 688,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ryanair by 1,124.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ryanair by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryanair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Ryanair from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.16.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $87.32 on Friday. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $74.12 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.23 and its 200-day moving average is $103.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

