Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.11.

NYSE:RSI opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $53,748,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,684 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $23,527,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3,037.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,203,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

