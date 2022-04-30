Rupiah Token Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $14.88 million and approximately $730,667.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,347,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

