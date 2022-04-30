Rupee (RUP) Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

Rupee (RUP) traded down 31.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a market cap of $114,633.12 and $19.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00019940 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

