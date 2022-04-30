Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading 2.4% Higher

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 62,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 200,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50.

Royal Helium Company Profile (CVE:RHC)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. It holds approximately 400,000 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

