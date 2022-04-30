Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.22.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM stock opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $58.36 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.