Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.
RMTI opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.
About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)
Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.