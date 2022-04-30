Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

RMTI opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 142,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 88,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 758,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

