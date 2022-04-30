Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.42 Million

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded flat against the dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $761,116.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile

RVF is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX

