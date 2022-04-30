Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.35.

RKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 243,700 shares of company stock worth $2,339,799 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,183,000 after purchasing an additional 934,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 988,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 89,003 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $11,947,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

RKT traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,514,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,043. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.