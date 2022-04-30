Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 32,519,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,373,123. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,989.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $225,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 408,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,401.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,842.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $858,893,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2,500.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 174,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 20,243.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 322,281 shares in the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

