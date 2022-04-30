Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Makes New Investment in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,943 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 105,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 102,680 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 102,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KBH. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

KBH stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.71.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

