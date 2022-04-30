ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Receives $10.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of ReneSola to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $336.20 million, a PE ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ReneSola in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ReneSola in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ReneSola by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in ReneSola by 101.7% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 334,156 shares during the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

