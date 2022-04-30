Receive Access Ecosystem 1-Day Volume Tops $10,454.00 (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00004259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $10.10 million and $10,454.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.82 or 0.00255014 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003980 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $720.00 or 0.01877103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Receive Access Ecosystem

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars.

