RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.77 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 53.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

NYSE:RMAX traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $23.46. 362,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $37.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,184,000 after purchasing an additional 69,991 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

RMAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

