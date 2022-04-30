Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Raymond James worth $19,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 42.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,506. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $81.96 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

