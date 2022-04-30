Raymond James Lowers CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $111.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.00.

CBRE Group stock opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.14. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

