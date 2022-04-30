Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 499,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,738 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $34,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.35. 12,661,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,858,836. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37.

