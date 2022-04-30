Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 20,861 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 562,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $32,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,196,000 after acquiring an additional 226,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after acquiring an additional 61,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,724,000 after acquiring an additional 383,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,699,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,670. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

