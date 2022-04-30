Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 17.45% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $30,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,225,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,622,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XRT traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,724,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,594. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $69.98 and a 52 week high of $104.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.00.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.