Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,333,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.37% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $113,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,356,000 after purchasing an additional 234,207 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.52. The company had a trading volume of 269,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,699. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.16 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

