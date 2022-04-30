Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $77.13 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $77,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Danaher by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 478,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after buying an additional 84,153 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Danaher by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 57,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in Danaher by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 24,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR traded down $5.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,812. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.71. The firm has a market cap of $182.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $238.32 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

