Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $31.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,928 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $31,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 469,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $5.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.08. 240,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,006. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.46. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $143.05 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

