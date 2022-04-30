Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 31,846 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 31,846 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Keysight Technologies worth $104,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.77.

KEYS traded down $4.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.27. 1,110,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.75. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

