Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,883,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 219,302 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.72% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $41,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,085,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 387,739 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 55,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,001.8% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 249,989 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 74,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,766,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,270 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.56. 8,728,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,865,318. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

