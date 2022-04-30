Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 39,535 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,535 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $31,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,789,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,550,000 after purchasing an additional 758,206 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,775,000 after purchasing an additional 643,285 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,378,000 after buying an additional 495,721 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,458,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,242,000 after buying an additional 383,265 shares during the period.

VLUE stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.56. 2,106,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.89.

