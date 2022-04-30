Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 22,668 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,668 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $36,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,958. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.34. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.17 and a 52 week high of $110.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

