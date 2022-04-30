Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.92.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $133.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

