Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Trading Up 0.9%

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.27 and last traded at C$2.24. Approximately 67,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 200,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QTRH shares. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Quarterhill and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.35 to C$3.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07. The stock has a market cap of C$255.09 million and a P/E ratio of -11.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is -25.64%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

