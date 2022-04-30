QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average is $56.39. QCR has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $850.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.07.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. QCR had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QCR will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 55,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in QCR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in QCR by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in QCR by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

